Colts head coach Shane Steichen wins AC Golf Classic

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — The AC Golf Classic raised a new record of $630,000 for Teachers’ Treasures.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was on the winning team of the golf outing. Steichen played on a team with Cooke Financial Group. Steichen and his team shot 17 under par (55 total) in a scramble format.

Steichen, along with many other celebrities from across the sports world, played in the AC Golf Classic.

Steichen shared why raising money for Teachers’ Treasures is important to him.

“The Teachers’ Treasures thing, just watching some of the videos that they show before we get on the golf course is huge,” Steichen said. “Just to change lives and impact lives and young kids to get the education that they need to help them out with the supplies that they need, I think it goes a long way in their development as young children. Then they become young men and young women, so it’s pretty impressive.”