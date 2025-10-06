Colts kicker Spencer Shrader out for season with knee injury, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report from The Pat McAfee Show.

The injury occurred during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Colts improved to 4-.

The Colts have not yet officially announced the injury or provided details about when it happened during the game.

Shrader's injury leaves the Colts without their primary kicker as they continue what has been a promising start to the season.

The team will need to find a replacement kicker ahead of their next game.