Colts linebacker Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Leonard received the honor for his efforts in the Colts’ 27-17 win against New England on Saturday.

He compiled 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one pass defensed and one fumble. Leonard reached 100 tackles for the fourth consecutive season.

It’s the fourth time in his career that Leonard has received Player of the Week honors.

Three other Colts have won Player of the Week awards this season: