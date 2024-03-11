Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Colts, linebacker Zaire Franklin agree to contract extension, ESPN reports

Texans Colts Football
Darron Cummings/AP
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Texans Colts Football
Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 09:12:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts kicked off free agency week with a big extension for one of their defensive stars.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to a 3-year, $31.26 million contract extension with linebacker Zaire Franklin.

The new contract follows an original extension between the two sides in 2022.

During the 2023 season, Franklin ranked second in the league in tackles with 179. He also had 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

NFL free agency begins at 4 p.m. on March 13.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!