Colts, linebacker Zaire Franklin agree to contract extension, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts kicked off free agency week with a big extension for one of their defensive stars.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to a 3-year, $31.26 million contract extension with linebacker Zaire Franklin.

The new contract follows an original extension between the two sides in 2022.

During the 2023 season, Franklin ranked second in the league in tackles with 179. He also had 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

NFL free agency begins at 4 p.m. on March 13.