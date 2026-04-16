Colts looking for pass rusher, overall depth without 1st-round pick in draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts answered their two biggest offseason questions by re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and receiver Alec Pierce.

Next week, general manager Chris Ballard will be looking for more help in the NFL draft — at a critical time in his career.

Yes, the Colts added three new defensive linemen in free agency, but they still need another consistent pass-rushing threat opposite Laiatu Latu and need depth at several additional positions if they want to snap a five-year playoff drought that has Ballard and coach Shane Steichen on the hot seat again.

Ballard heads into draft week with seven picks, the first coming in Round 2, No. 47 overall, and he's made it clear throughout the offseason what needs to be upgraded.

“The front seven, we've had some pretty good players there,” he said during the league's scouting combine in Indianapolis. “But we've got to get faster on defense, and we've really got to get faster on the front seven.”

The need to find pass-rushing help for second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo became even clearer after defensive ends Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam left in free agency. Latu had a team-best 8 1/2 sacks last season.

Ballard did add two potential replacements by signing defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Arden Key, but Clemons had only 8 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the New York Jets while Key has 30 1/2 in four stops during his eight-year NFL career. That may not be enough to force teams to block Latu with only one guy, exacerbating the necessity of finding help during draft weekend.

Need

It's not just the pass rush. Ballard traded starting linebacker Zaire Franklin to Green Bay and No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh after working out the Pierce deal, and the Colts could be looking for more help at both spots. Indy also could take a quarterback and will be looking for reinforcements along an offensive line that lost right tackle Braden Smith and Danny Pinter, a backup at multiple positions, in free agency.

Don't need

Tight end Tyler Warren lived up to the hype of his first-round selection last year, making an immediate impact with Jones. And with plenty of bodies on the roster behind Warren, adding another tight end may be more of a luxury than a necessity. Indy also appears to like its specialists. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez continues to be one of the league's best. They also have two strong kickers already on the roster — Spencer Shrader, who was perfect until he suffered a season-ending knee injury early last season, and Blake Grupe, who finished the season strong in Indy.

Other moves?

Ballard already traded two starters this offseason and he may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet. Cornerback Kenny Moore II, a 2021 Pro Bowler, could be dealt in a move that could clear salary cap room space as Justin Walley, a third-round draft pick in 2025, could be ready to replace Moore. Indy also has given quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, permission to find a trade partner.

Pick 'em

Indy sent first-round picks this year and next to the Jets in a trade deadline move for two-time All-Pro Sauce Gardner, one of the league's top cover cornerbacks when healthy.