Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium prepare for 2024 season home opener

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday afternoon, about 65,000 fans will make their way into Lucas Oil Stadium as the Colts kick off Week 1 with the Houston Texans.

"I cannot wait to be in the stadium with all the Colts fans," said Patricia Linner, a season ticket holder.

Provided

"The atmosphere is just amazing," said Brad Jessup, a season ticket holder.

The Colts and Lucas Oil stadium are working to provide one of the best atmospheres in the NFL.

"The football game is why we're all here, but there's certainly an elevated expectation from the food and beverage to the entertainment. It's really about the experience from start to finish," said Stephanie Pemberton, the Colts vice president of marketing.

Here's a look at all the additions to this year's game days:

PREGAME



American Family Insurance Touchdown Town: Touchdown Town returns as the best pre-game party in Indy! This free experience includes drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, Colts partner activations and much more.

Touchdown Town returns as the best pre-game party in Indy! This free experience includes drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, Colts partner activations and much more. Upgraded East Gate Ticket Scanners : In partnership with Dormakaba (whose North American headquarters is in Indianapolis), additional pedestal ticket scanners have been added to the East Gate to help make entry into the stadium safer and more efficient.

: In partnership with (whose North American headquarters is in Indianapolis), additional pedestal ticket scanners have been added to the East Gate to help make entry into the stadium safer and more efficient. New Colts Pro Shop Lifestyle Collections: The Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium will debut an array of new lifestyle collections – in collaboration with fashion-forward brands Gameday Couture, Pro Standard, Wild Collective and Mitchell & Ness – designed to energize fans for the 2024 season. These exclusive collections will be available in-store only at the Colts Pro Shop.

The Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium will debut an array of new lifestyle collections – in collaboration with fashion-forward brands Gameday Couture, Pro Standard, Wild Collective and Mitchell & Ness – designed to energize fans for the 2024 season. These exclusive collections will be available in-store only at the Colts Pro Shop. ParkWhiz: The Colts have partnered with ParkWhiz to provide seamless single game parking to all gameday attendees. Parking may be added on during the single game purchase flow, as well as on Colts.com [colts.com] or via the official Colts Mobile App.



IN-GAME



Enhanced Signage & Branding: This off-season, to complement the new field design, the Colts installed new concourse banners and field scrim.

This off-season, to complement the new field design, the Colts installed new concourse banners and field scrim. Moon Drops Distillery Landing: In partnership with Moon Drops Distillery, this 21-and-over standing room only area behind Sec. 533 serves as a new experience for those looking to catch a game without requiring a seat. Each ticket purchased includes a $10 food and beverage concession credit.

In partnership with Moon Drops Distillery, this 21-and-over standing room only area behind serves as a new experience for those looking to catch a game without requiring a seat. Each ticket purchased includes a $10 food and beverage concession credit. Gameday Themes & Celebrations: The team will return many of their longstanding themes, such as Kicking The Stigma, Salute to Service, Crucial Catch, Fan Appreciation and others. What’s more, the Colts announced that the Dec. 22 game vs. Tennessee will be the inaugural “ White Out ” game, featuring the white-on-white uniform and transforming the stadium into a winter wonderland during the holiday season.

The team will return many of their longstanding themes, such as Kicking The Stigma, Salute to Service, Crucial Catch, Fan Appreciation and others. What’s more, the Colts announced that the Dec. 22 game vs. Tennessee will be the inaugural “ ” game, featuring the white-on-white uniform and transforming the stadium into a winter wonderland during the holiday season. Sensory Room: A fully outfitted sensory room was designed in the southwest corner on Street Level to serve guests with sensory processing needs and foster an inclusive environment, making it possible to enjoy cultural and recreational venues without barriers. The room provides a personalized and calming experience, incorporating a number of elements, sensory tools and equipment.

Provided

FAN ENTERTAINMENT



Online 50/50 Raffle Tickets: Colts fans at home games this year will be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets online at 5050.colts.com [5050.colts.com], as well as kiosks located throughout the stadium. To date, the 50/50 jackpot is more than $5.8 million, with half being paid out to winning fans and the other half supporting various Colts community efforts.

Colts fans at home games this year will be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets online at 5050.colts.com [5050.colts.com], as well as kiosks located throughout the stadium. To date, the 50/50 jackpot is more than $5.8 million, with half being paid out to winning fans and the other half supporting various Colts community efforts. New Location: Pre-Game DJ Host: To welcome fans and help host the in-stadium pregame show, DJ GNO will take the stage in Lucas Oil Plaza when gates open until kickoff.

To welcome fans and help host the in-stadium pregame show, DJ GNO will take the stage in Lucas Oil Plaza when gates open until kickoff. New Location: Pre-Game Anvil Tradition: The pregame "Striking of the Anvil" tradition will have a new location on Lucas Oil Plaza to better involve fans in this special moment.

The pregame "Striking of the Anvil" tradition will have a new location on Lucas Oil Plaza to better involve fans in this special moment. “The Herd”: The Colts have introduced “The Herd,” a new drumline to entertain and excite fans on gameday. The new group will appear in tailgating lots, Touchdown Town and also be a part of pregame entertainment in the stadium.

The Colts have introduced “The Herd,” a new drumline to entertain and excite fans on gameday. The new group will appear in tailgating lots, Touchdown Town and also be a part of pregame entertainment in the stadium. In-Game Entertainment: Colts fans will see several new promotions and video features this season.

FOR THE KIDS



Concourse Facepainting, presented by Grove Holdings: Kids can have their faces painted in one of three Colts-themed designs at a new station located near Sec. 148 every game. Kids then can film a special Kids Cam segment, which may be featured on the stadium video boards during the second half.

Kids can have their faces painted in one of three Colts-themed designs at a new station located near Sec. 148 every game. Kids then can film a special Kids Cam segment, which may be featured on the stadium video boards during the second half. Kids’ Meals: Returning as a fan-favorite, families can purchase a variety of Colts Kids Meals, as well as select an exclusive “Blue” or Colts armband.

Returning as a fan-favorite, families can purchase a variety of Colts Kids Meals, as well as select an exclusive “Blue” or Colts armband. First Game & Birthday Program: A special pin and certificate are available at guest services for all fans attending their first Colts game. What’s more, fans celebrating their birthday at a game can receive a birthday pin at all guest services locations.

A special pin and certificate are available at guest services for all fans attending their first Colts game. What’s more, fans celebrating their birthday at a game can receive a birthday pin at all guest services locations. Kids Gameday Giveaways: Just for kids, a free Colts activity book and crayons are available at all guest services locations throughout the stadium.

NEW TECHNOLOGY



Digital Menu Boards: This off-season, Lucas Oil Stadium upgraded concessions stands throughout the building with new digital menu boards, making ordering quicker and more efficient.

This off-season, Lucas Oil Stadium upgraded concessions stands throughout the building with new digital menu boards, making ordering quicker and more efficient. “RoboBlue”: The gameday chat assistant, RoboBlue, returns for its second year to help answer fans’ gameday questions, including parking, concessions, wayfinding, FAQ’s and much more. Powered by AI technology, RoboBlue is available via the Colts Mobile App and Colts.com/Gameday [colts.com],

SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFITS



“Colts Connect”: The Colts are introducing "Colts Connect", a digital pass for managing Colts membership programs, like season tickets and Blue's Club, and accessing annual Colts events. During the 2024 season, season ticket members may access Colts Connect via the Colts Mobile App to manage their food, beverage and merchandise credits, Pro Shop discounts, access to exclusive events and more. Additional capabilities will be added in future seasons.

The Colts are introducing "Colts Connect", a digital pass for managing Colts membership programs, like season tickets and Blue's Club, and accessing annual Colts events. During the 2024 season, season ticket members may access Colts Connect via the Colts Mobile App to manage their food, beverage and merchandise credits, Pro Shop discounts, access to exclusive events and more. Additional capabilities will be added in future seasons. New Season Ticket Member Hub: Located on Terrace Level behind Sec. 613 , this hub is a destination for current or prospective season ticket members to learn about benefits, meet their account rep or seek assistance with their membership. This is one of two Season Ticket Member Hubs in the stadium – the original is located in the southeast corner on Street Level.

Located on , this hub is a destination for current or prospective season ticket members to learn about benefits, meet their account rep or seek assistance with their membership. This is one of two Season Ticket Member Hubs in the stadium – the original is located in the southeast corner on Street Level. Season Ticket Member Tailgates: The Colts will host season ticket member-only tailgates at the Heirloom Event Center before five regular season home games. Access includes food and beverage, entertainment and giveaways for those in attendance.

The Colts will host season ticket member-only tailgates at the before five regular season home games. Access includes food and beverage, entertainment and giveaways for those in attendance. Colts App Season Ticket Member Mobile Hub: As part of continuing efforts to improve offerings across Colts digital platforms and provide a more personalized experience for members, the Colts introduced this hub within the official Colts Mobile App as a convenient one-stop shop for all account needs.

Provided

FOOD & BEVERAGES

