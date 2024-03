INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and standout wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have agreed to a 3-year contract extension.

Pittman, 26, is coming off a career season with 109 receptions and 1,152 yards.

According to reports, Pittman's deal with the Colts is worth $70 million — with $46 million being guaranteed.

Pittman Jr. took to X to share the news.