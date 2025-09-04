Colts open season with new food options at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts open the regular season at home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and fans will be in for quite a culinary treat.

WRTV got a sneak peek at the latest additions to the menu at Lucas Oil Stadium. The new options had the newsroom drooling.

Among the additions is a barbecue pulled pork sandwich, buffalo chicken meatball sub, a brat burger, and churro fry pie to celebrate Blue's 20th season.

Colts leaders say they've also added water bottle filling stations throughout the stadium. Fans will be able to text or use Robo-Blue in the Colts app to find tasty treats closest to their seats.

