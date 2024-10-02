Colts overcome rash of injuries by plugging holes with reliable stable of replacements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Flacco jumped into action when he was needed on Sunday, and he got the job done for the Indianapolis Colts.

Yup, the 39-year-old quarterback proved as handy as ever in a 27-24 victory over previously unbeaten Pittsburgh. But the unflappable Super Bowl winner also understood he was only part of a resilient performance.

The Colts finished the game without quarterback Anthony Richardson, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly, four defensive starters and another key defensive lineman because of injuries. Yet somehow, they never trailed.

Stepping in for Richardson, Flacco played a key role.

“Anytime you have a backup that's played at a high level for a long time, when he goes in, you have confidence in his ability to go out and operate,” coach Shane Steichen said Monday. “That's what he did.”

It didn't hurt that Flacco knew the Steelers well, having played them twice a year for more than a decade with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

And though everyone wanted to talk about Flacco's performance after he went 16 of 26 for 168 yards and two TDs, he had plenty of help.

Samson Ebukam, last season's team leader in sacks, and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were out again on Sunday, along with emerging pass-rusher Kwity Paye. Still, the Colts sacked Justin Fields four times.

Trey Sermon, who rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries in December's win over Pittsburgh, closed out the game for the injured Taylor.

The most notable performance might have belonged to rookie center Tanor Bartolini, who made his first career start after Kelly, a three-time Pro Bowler, decided he couldn't play because of an injured neck. Facing the league's stingiest defense, the fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin made all the right calls.

Pittsburgh's vaunted pass rush never sacked Richardson, and it only got to the far less elusive Flacco twice.

“I can’t wait to watch the film. I was excited for him (Bortolini) getting his opportunity to go play,” Steichen said. “ He was running off like a kid in a candy store on the first touchdown, he was so happy. It was awesome to see, and he battled his tail off.”

Now the Colts may have to do it all over again at Jacksonville.

Steichen had no updates on Richardson's bad hip, Taylor's sprained ankle or Kelly's sore neck Monday. But if they have to play without those regulars — on offense or defense — once again, at least Steichen knows he has a full stable of capable replacements to throw at the Jaguars.

“You always want those guys, just in case something happens,” Steichen said, referring to Flacco's experienced hand. “Those guys can come in and operate, and he did a hell of a job.”

What’s working

E.J. Speed. The sixth-year linebacker may carry a lower profile than some of Indy's recent big-time tacklers like Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke or Zaire Franklin. But Speed is working on an impressive streak. After making 13 tackles, two for loss, Speed is tied with Hall of Famer Zach Thomas for the most consecutive games with double-digit tackles (eight) since 1987.

What needs work

Richardson avoiding big shots. Indy used the No. 4 overall pick in 2023 on the quarterback it expects to be the face of this franchise for years. But he can't do that if he's on the sideline.

Stock up

Josh Downs. After missing more than a month with an ankle injury, Downs made a quiet season debut in Week 3. On Sunday, he rebounded with eight receptions for 82 yards and a TD, and he managed to convert some crucial third downs with his legs.

Stock down

Matt Gay. The Colts signed Gay because of his proficiency from long range. But he is 8 for 15 on kicks over 50 yards over the past two seasons, including 0 of 2 this year. Gay had hernia surgery during the preseason, but he doesn't believe his health is the problem. He said it's a mental thing.

Injuries

In addition to Richardson, Taylor, Kelly, Paye (quadriceps), Buckner (knee) and Ebukam (Achilles tendon), Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II sat out with a hip injury Sunday and versatile defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis left late with an elbow injury.

Key number

12 — Despite losing Buckner and Ebukam, the Colts have 12 sacks through four games — an average that would match last season's franchise record total of 51.

Next steps

Indy starts this week one game behind Houston in the AFC South. Up next are division road games against Jacksonville (0-4) and Tennessee. The Colts could use both to stay in the division race.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines