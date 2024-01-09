Colts owner Jim Irsay being treated for severe upper respiratory illness

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts shared on Tuesday that team owner Jim Irsay is currently undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory illness.

Irsay, along with his All-Star Band, was set to perform in Los Angeles this week but will no longer be able to, according to the team.

The statement from the Colts:

"Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible. We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."