Colts place Anthony Richardson on IR, sign QB Kellen Mond to practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have place quarterback Anthony Richardson on Injured Reserve and signed a quarterback to the practice squad.

Richardson, the Colts 2023 first round pick, was injured on Sunday during a run play. He suffered an AC Joint Sprain in his shoulder, which will recovered multiple weeks to recover.

With Richardson on IR, the earliest he could possibly play again is week 10 against the New England Patriots in Frankurt, Germany.

The Colts signed quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad as they plan to prepare with only Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger on the active roster.

Mond has spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2022-23) and Minnesota Vikings (2021-22). In 2022, he spent the entire season on the Browns’ active roster but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2021, Mond appeared in one game for the Vikings. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.