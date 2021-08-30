Colts place Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal on reserve/COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz and two other offensive starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Monday that Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receive Zach Pascal were added to the list.

Veteran left tackle Eric Fisher joined the COVID-19 list last week, and the Colts also activated All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Wentz underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his foot Aug. 2 and returned to training camp after three weeks. During training camp, he declined to tell reporters if he received the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it a "personal decision."

The Colts begin the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.