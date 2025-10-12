Colts QB Anthony Richardson inactive vs. Cardinals with eye injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will not play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after sustaining an eye injury during pregame warmups.

The injury occurred during pregame band work, according to team officials. Richardson was officially ruled inactive along with six other players ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Also inactive for Sunday's contest are wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, cornerback Kenny Moore II, running back Tyler Goodson, offensive tackle Luke Tenuta, tight end Will Mallory and defensive end JT Tuimoloau. Added to that list was cornerback Charvarius Ward for a concussion.

The Colts had already ruled out Goodson and Moore on Friday due to injuries. Neither player participated in practice last week.

In positive news for the Colts' receiving corps, wide receiver Alec Pierce is active for Sunday's game after clearing concussion protocol earlier this week. Pierce had been inactive for the previous two games.

To bolster their depth, the Colts elevated running back Ameer Abdullah and cornerback Cameron Mitchell from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

With Richardson sidelined, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start against Arizona as the Colts look to improve their record in Week 6.