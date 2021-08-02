Colts QB Carson Wentz out '5-12 weeks' for foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be out for several weeks due to an injury to his left foot, coach Frank Reich announced on Monday.

According to the team, Wentz "felt a twinge" in his foot during practice last week and did not participate in training camp practices on Friday and Saturday. Reich said Wentz would have a procedure done on Monday afternoon to remove a broken bone in his foot and is expected to return within five to 12 weeks.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said.

With Wentz out, the Colts will rely on three young quarterbacks who have never thrown an NFL pass and Brett Hundley, who recently signed with the team, according to the Associated Press.

The three other quarterbacks on their roster include Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton.

Jacob Eason is expected to step up in Wentz's absence, according to the team.