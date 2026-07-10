Colts QB Daniel Jones ready to be full participant at training camp

INDIANPOLIS (WRTV) -- Daniel Jones says he's feeling good two weeks ahead of the start of training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was back on the field at Cardinal Ritter High School in Indianapolis Friday to host his youth football camp. In between the fun with the kids, Jones shared a health update as he continues to recover from December's Achilles tear.

Jones said he's hit all the milestones he's wanted to reach in his recovery process and expects to be a full participant once the Colts begin training camp at Grand Park at the end of July.

"I think I've made a good bit of progress since minicamp and will continue to do that these next two weeks before camp and on through camp, but I'm feeling really good, and I'm in a good spot," Jones said.

Jones said the recovery process has been "monotonous at times," but he's building the strength and confidence in his leg.

"You're doing a lot of the same things over and over again. I think it's just about staying focused with that and sticking to the routine of it, trusting that as you accumulate more and more work and time, certain things will get stronger and better and you'll make progress," Jones said.

Jones also still fully expects to be the starter for the Colts season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

In the meantime, Jones enjoyed running around and throwing the ball with hundreds of young football players during his camp. He's felt the love from the Indianapolis community as he enters his second year with the Colts.

"I feel really grateful to the city for supporting us and supporting me, so it's fun to have been through it for a year and now meet a lot of them and get around a little bit more."

Jones and the rest of the Colts team report to Grand Park for training camp on July 28 with practices beginning the next day.