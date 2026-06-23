Colts release 2026 training camp schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Colts released their complete 2026 training camp schedule.

The first day of training camp is on July 29 and the last day of training camp is on August 20.

Here is the full Colts training camp schedule:



July 29: 10-11 a.m.

July 30: 10-11 a.m.

July 31: 10-11:15 a.m.

August 1: 4-5:30 p.m.

August 3: 10-11:15 a.m.

August 4: 10-11:30 a.m.

August 6: 8-10 p.m.

August 8: 10-11:35 a.m.

August 9: 10-11:30 a.m.

August 15: 4-5 p.m.

August 16: 4-5:30 p.m.

August 19: 3-5 p.m. (Joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons)

August 20: 3-4:30 p.m. (Joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons)

The Colts will also have a joint practice with the New England Patriots on the road on August 11.

“We’re thrilled to kick off Colts Training Camp next month and can’t wait to see all our fans, neighbors and partners in Westfield as we build our team for the 2026 season,” Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a news release. “It’s also bittersweet that this will be our last camp at Grand Park, so we look forward to incorporating many special moments to celebrate the memories and friends we’ve made during our Westfield era.”

General practices are free for fans. Primetime practices are $5 for fans 18-years-old and older and free for fans 17-years-old and under. Primetime practices include August 1, 6, 8, 15, 19, and 20.

This is the final year that Colts training camp will be at Grand Park in Westfield. In 2027, training camp will be at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.