INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Mathis, the Indianapolis Colts' career sacks leader, will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor later this year.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of its Nov. 28 game against Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Team officials announced the rescheduled event Monday.

Mathis was supposed to become the 17th honoree last season but the induction was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.