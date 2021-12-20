Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named to Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the NFL’s breakout stars this season. Now, he’s being recognized.

On Monday, Taylor was named one of the first five players to the 2022 Pro Bowl after he led all NFL players in voting.

The entire Pro Bowl roster will be announced Wednesday on the NFL Network and NFL.com.

Taylor is the first Colts running back to be named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

In 14 games, Taylor leads the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,854, total touchdowns with 19, rushing yards with 1,518 and rushing touchdowns with 17. He also has the most 100-yard rushing games with eight and first down runs with 93.

Taylor has scored a touchdown in 11 consecutive games, which is tied for fourth-longest in NFL history. He rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win Saturday against the New England Patriots.

The other players named to the Pro Bowl on Monday include Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelsie and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.