Colts running back Jonathan Taylor placed on IR, effectively ending his season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was placed on the Injured Reserve list Tuesday, ending his playing time during this current season.

Players must miss a minimum of four games while on injured reserve, and there are three games remaining in the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team says Taylor previously missed the Colts' Weeks 5, 6 and 9 games after sustaining ankle injuries.

Taylor finished his third year in Indianapolis with 192 carries for 861 yards (4.5 yards/attempt) with four touchdowns over 11 games.

Running back Jordan Wilkins, who played in Weeks 9 and 10, has been elevated to the active roster. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad on Nov. 2.

