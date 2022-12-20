Watch Now
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor placed on IR, effectively ending his season

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 16:06:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was placed on the Injured Reserve list Tuesday, ending his playing time during this current season.

Players must miss a minimum of four games while on injured reserve, and there are three games remaining in the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team says Taylor previously missed the Colts' Weeks 5, 6 and 9 games after sustaining ankle injuries.

Taylor finished his third year in Indianapolis with 192 carries for 861 yards (4.5 yards/attempt) with four touchdowns over 11 games.

Running back Jordan Wilkins, who played in Weeks 9 and 10, has been elevated to the active roster. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad on Nov. 2.

