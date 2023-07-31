Colts running back Zack Moss breaks forearm during Monday practice

WESTFIELD — Zack Moss, the Indianapolis Colts running back who many considered the likely benefactor of the Jonathan Taylor absence, broke his forearm Monday morning during practice.

Moss suffered the injury after running a play during 11-on-11 work.

The injury typically takes around six weeks to recover from.

This injury brings further question marks into the Colts running back situation after Taylor asks for a trade on Saturday.

Moss, 25, was traded to the Colts in November in a deal that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.