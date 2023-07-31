Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Colts running back Zack Moss breaks forearm during Monday practice

Colts Raiders Football
David Becker/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Colts Raiders Football
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:53:13-04

WESTFIELD — Zack Moss, the Indianapolis Colts running back who many considered the likely benefactor of the Jonathan Taylor absence, broke his forearm Monday morning during practice.

Moss suffered the injury after running a play during 11-on-11 work.

The injury typically takes around six weeks to recover from.

This injury brings further question marks into the Colts running back situation after Taylor asks for a trade on Saturday.

Moss, 25, was traded to the Colts in November in a deal that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE