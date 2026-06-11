Colts safety Cam Bynum to help relief effort after earthquake in the Philippines

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum plans to give back in a major way during his time off this summer.

Bynum, whose mother and wife are both Filipino, is going out to the Philippines to help with the disaster relief effort after the country was hit with a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Estimates say at least 35 people were killed with more than 200 injured and over 32,000 displaced.

"(I'm) Thankful that I have time off to be able to go actually help and make a difference out there," Bynum said after Colts minicamp wrapped up Thursday. "I'm actually excited to get back to the Philippines. Sad time right now out there with the big earthquake and thousands of people losing their home, but I feel blessed that I'm able to go out there and be able to help when I can."

No one in his family was affected by the earthquake, but he said some of his closest friends who he stays with when he visits were among those impacted.

"Even though a lot of people's houses are messed up, it's a community thing, so everybody is trying to help bring other people back up," Bynum said. "You see a lot of people coming together through this hard time, and that's the whole spirit of the Philippines."

Bynum plans to be in the Philippines until Colts training camp begins in late July. He and his foundation, the Bynum Faith Foundation, will be helping those affected by the earthquake. The foundation was originally created in 2023 for disaster relief.

"With our foundation, we're going to put out a lot of outreaches to assess the needs of the area," Bynum said. "I know they haven't had power for the last few days. Obviously, no clean water with all of the pipes breaking and everything, so we'll bring a lot of that out there and do a big outreach with our foundation to be able to help them."

Bynum is entering his second year with the Indianapolis Colts. He started all 17 games for Indy in 2025.