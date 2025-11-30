Colts' Sauce Gardner leaves with calf injury but thinks his Achilles tendon is OK

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner left Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans with a left calf injury and did not return, watching the rest of the game from the sideline in street clothes while wearing a walking boot.

Coach Shane Steichen did not provide any further details after the game. Gardner, meanwhile, told reporters he doesn't think he injured his Achilles tendon because the pain was higher in his leg. He said he would have an MRI.

The two-time All-Pro was injured on the Texans' second play when he stumbled while in pass coverage away from the throw. He stayed down for several minutes before getting up, then needed assistance to leave the field and reach the locker room because he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Without him, C.J. Stroud threw for 276 yards and Indy's defense struggled to get off the field.

Gardner was acquired by the Colts from the New York Jets in a trade-deadline deal that was intended to fortify their most glaring weakness — a secondary that had been severely depleted by injuries. Last week, for the first time since the trade, Gardner was on the field with Indy's two other Pro Bowl cornerbacks, Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II.

Indy hopes to find out Monday how much time, if any, Gardner is expected to miss.