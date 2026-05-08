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Colts schedule to be released on Thursday, May 14

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Matt Patterson/AP
A Indianapolis Colts helmet seen in closeup detail sits on the field during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
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INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL announced that the schedule for the 2026 season will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Here are the teams that the Colts will play at home in the 2026 season:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Giants
  • Baltimore Ravens

Here are the teams that the Colts will play on the road in the 2026 season:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Washington Commanders
  • Minnesota Vikings