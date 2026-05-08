Colts schedule to be released on Thursday, May 14

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL announced that the schedule for the 2026 season will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m.
Here are the teams that the Colts will play at home in the 2026 season:
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Baltimore Ravens
Here are the teams that the Colts will play on the road in the 2026 season:
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings