Colts schedule to be released on Thursday, May 14

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL announced that the schedule for the 2026 season will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Here are the teams that the Colts will play at home in the 2026 season:



Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Here are the teams that the Colts will play on the road in the 2026 season:

