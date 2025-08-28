Colts seeking to end 4-year playoff drought with new QB, major defensive changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts haven't reached the playoffs since the 2020 season and even before team owner Jim Irsay died in May, he made one thing clear to general manager Chris Ballard, coach Shane Steichen and Colts fans: The drought needs to end.

Ballard responded by signing free agent quarterback Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson, Indy's first-round pick two years ago. Jones wound up being selected as the starter last week, making Richardson's future with the franchise unclear.

Jones should have a solid supporting cast around him if one-time NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor and go-to receiver Michael Pittman Jr. stay healthy. Receiver Alec Pierce also led the NFL in yards per catch last season, Josh Downs also is a strong receiving option and rookie tight end Tyler Warren provides much improved versatility.

But along the offensive line, Indy is replacing two starters and during the preseason and a joint practice against Green Bay, it looked like anything but the strength it's supposed to be. Defensively, the Colts could see major improvement with a new coordinator.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin, the defending league tackles champ, both return as does defensive end Samson Ebukam, their sacks leader from 2023 who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon last summer. They'll team up with Kwity Paye and last year's top draft pick Laiatu Latu to provide the pass rush.

Ballard also added cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum in free agency and more recently four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard because of injuries.

But there are still questions at linebacker and the injuries in the secondary could wind up hurting their progression. Have they done enough to make a run at the playoffs? Ballard and Steichen are counting on it.

New faces

QB Daniel Jones, TE Tyler Warren, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Xavien Howard, S Cam Bynum, RB Kahlil Herbert, K Spencer Shrader, DT JT Tuimoloau, DT Neville Gallimore, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Key losses

C Ryan Kelly, OL Will Fries, LB E.J. Speed, S Julian Blackmon, K Matt Gay, LB Grant Stuard, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, OL Mark Glowinski, QB Joe Flacco, QB Sam Ehlinger, DC Gus Bradley.

Strengths

Taylor is one of the league's most potent rushers and last season, he stayed mostly healthy. The result was his third 1,000-yard season. Warren's ability to run, block, catch or throw gives Indy the flexibility to try just about anything on offense. And three quarterbacks with running ability — Jones, Richardson and Riley Leonard — could help keep defenses off balance. But it's the receivers who could make the biggest jump. Pittman was hurt most of last season. And if Downs continues to be a solid option, Pierce proves last season was no fluke and Adonai Mitchell plays as well as he did at training camp, it could be the deepest position group on the team.

Weaknesses

Until Jones — or Richardson — proves they can play winning football consistently, the quarterback questions will continue. The other big question is whether the defense will improve much off a poor 2024. It was so bad last season that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner called it the worst unit he's played on since arriving in Indy in 2020. That prompted coaching staff changes and a major offseason overhaul. Now the Colts are about to find out if they've improved the pass coverage or pass rush — or both — enough to become a playoff contender, especially in the depleted secondary.

Camp development

The big story was the quarterback competition between Jones and Richardson. It was a critical call for Steichen. Indy had hoped Jones or Richardson would be a clear-cut choice. Instead, the competition was so close it took nearly the entire preseason to pick the starter. Jones will be Indy's eighth opening day starter in the past nine seasons.

Fantasy player to watch

Tyler Warren. Taylor and Pittman may be safer picks, but the rookie tight end might be the most intriguing. At camp, he showed he could make plays regardless of who threw the ball. And at Penn State, he also was used a short-yardage rusher and even, occasionally, threw a pass. With Steichen's creativity, Warren could be as fun to watch as he is capable of scoring fantasy points.

