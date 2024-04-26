Colts select edge rusher Laiatu Latu during first round of NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have used the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

Latu played college football for both Washington and UCLA, where he won the Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Awards in 2023.

He had 13 sacks in 12 games during the 2023 season, which is the third most in UCLA history.

The second and third rounds of the draft are on Friday night, and the final four rounds on Saturday afternoon.