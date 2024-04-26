Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Colts select edge rusher Laiatu Latu during first round of NFL draft

dl42
Michael Conroy/AP
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
dl42
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 22:10:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have used the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

Latu played college football for both Washington and UCLA, where he won the Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Awards in 2023.

He had 13 sacks in 12 games during the 2023 season, which is the third most in UCLA history.

The second and third rounds of the draft are on Friday night, and the final four rounds on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!