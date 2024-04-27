Watch Now
Colts select wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during second round of 2024 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/AP
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 21:06:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mitchell played for Texas where he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and had 11 touchdowns during one season at the school. He played at Georgia for two seasons prior to that.

The Colts originally had the 46th overall pick but traded it to the Carolina Panthers for the 52nd, 142nd and 155th picks.

