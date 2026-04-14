Colts sign former Chargers safety Nasir Adderley

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts signed free agent safety Nasir Adderley on Tuesday.

Adderley has been retired for the last three seasons. He played four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2019-2022.

Adderley started 44 games for the Chargers in his final three seasons.

He had 232 tackles, 12 passes defended, and three interceptions in his four years with the Chargers.

Adderley, who is 28-years-old, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played at Delaware in college.

The Colts lost safety Nick Cross in free agency to the Washington Commanders. Cross had started all 17 games for the Colts in each of the past two seasons.

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