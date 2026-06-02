Colts sign two draft picks, have now signed full draft class

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they signed guard Jalen Farmer and linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

With these signings, the Colts have signed all eight picks from their 2026 NFL Draft class.

Here is the full Colts class:



Round 2: Linebacker CJ Allen (Georgia)

Round 3: Safety A.J. Haulcy (LSU)

Round 4: Guard Jalen Farmer (Kentucky)

Round 4: Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (Oregon)

Round 5: Defensive End George Gumbs Jr. (Florida)

Round 6: Defensive End Caden Curry (Ohio State)

Round 7: Running Back Seth McGowan (Kentucky)

Round 7: Wide Receiver Deion Burks (Oklahoma)

The Colts will have mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 9 through Thursday, June 11 next week.