Colts sign veteran quarterback Easton Stick

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Colts signed free agent quarterback Easton Stick on Monday and waived quarterback Seth Henigan.

Stick has played in six career NFL games, starting four of them. He played all six games with the Los Angeles Chargers, with all four of his starts being in 2023. Stick has thrown for 1,133 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception in his career.

Stick was with the Chargers from 2019-2024 and was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.

Henigan was signed to the Colts' practice squad in December 2025. He was on the active roster for the Week 18 game against the Houston Texans.

The Colts also signed undrafted free agent center Josh Kreutz and undrafted free agent cornerback Jai'Onte' McMillan and waived cornerback Wyett Ekeler and guard LaDarius Henderson.