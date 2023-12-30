Colts TE Drew Ogletree arrested, charged with domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested for domestic battery on Friday.

According to online Hendricks County Jail records, the 25-year-old was booked into the Hendricks County Jail in Danville and is being held without bond.

He is charged with the following:



Domestic battery, committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing the child is present and might be able to see or hear

Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Ogletree was selected by the Colts in the sixth round, 192nd overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tore his ACL during training camp and was unable to participate in his rookie season.

He has had nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season, playing in 12 games.

The Colts released the following statement regarding his arrest: