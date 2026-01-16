Colts to move training camp from Westfield to home facility in 2027

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will relocate their training camp from Westfield's Grand Park to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center beginning in 2027.

The move comes after operating at Grand Park since 2018 as the team cites growing logistical and technological demands that make it more practical to operate from their home facility.

The Colts will join 26 other NFL teams that hold training camp at their home practice facilities.

The 2026 training camp will be the last at Grand Park, with the team promising special moments to celebrate their Westfield era.

"Even though camp will look a little different in 2027, we'll still be committed to creating opportunities for fans to attend and be involved," the team said in a statement. "More info will be coming next year, following the 2026 season."

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis expressed disappointment but understanding about the decision.

"While we are disappointed to see Colts Training Camp eventually leave Westfield, we are grateful for the strong partnership we have shared since 2018," Willis said. "We've been proud to play a part creating lasting memories for fans while showcasing our community on a national stage."

The Colts praised their relationship with Westfield and Hamilton County officials, calling Grand Park "one of the top sports facilities of its kind anywhere in the world."

"This was a tough decision, because we've had a wonderful experience at Grand Park," the Colts stated.

The organization said they look forward to other opportunities to work with Grand Park in the future.