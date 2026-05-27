Colts to take part in two joint practices during training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Colts will once again host a joint practice at Grand Park during training camp, and will have a joint practice on the road as well.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that they will do a joint practice with the New England Patriots on the road. The Colts play the Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday, August 13 at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Steichen also said that the Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons for two joint practices. The Colts play the Falcons in their second preseason game on August 22 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last season, the Colts had a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers in Westfield and a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on the road.