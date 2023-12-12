Colts to wear throwback 1950s throwback uniforms against Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend the Colts will look a little different when they take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team will be sporting throwback uniforms to the 1956 Colts.

The team's helmets will have the Horseshoe logo on the back.

Numbers on the throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s. Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.

The stripes on the team's shoulder panels and socks will feature three stripes, as opposed to the two used into present-day uniforms.

To make the most of the celebration of the 1950s Colts, the Colts cheerleaders will don throwback uniforms as well.

The first 30,000 fans into the stadium on Saturday will receive a throwback Colts pennant.