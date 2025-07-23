Colts Training Camp kicks off Wednesday at Grand Park: What fans need to know

WESTFIELD —The 2025 season is officially underway as the Indianapolis Colts kick off Training Camp on Wednesday, July 23, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

This marks the seventh year the team will host camp at Grand Park, and the Colts are welcoming fans back with a packed schedule of events.

At 9 a.m., Colts City opens with interactive family-friendly experiences, games, giveaways and a stage for live performances.

The first open practice of the 2025 season begins at 10 a.m. on Fields F10 and F31.

This year, fans will be keeping a close eye on the quarterback competition between returning starter Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

Colts VP of Communications Steve Campbell says the position battle will be a major topic throughout camp, with second-year player Tyler Warren also turning heads.

Fans can also meet Colts Cheerleaders for autographs and photos from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Colts City.

"Admission to Colts Training Camp is free, but tickets must be claimed in advance online," said Steve Campbell, VP of Communications for the Colts. "Out of 13 public practices, six are completely free to attend."

Campbell says parking is managed by the City of Westfield and is charged per vehicle each day.

"Fans should also be aware of the camp’s clear bag policy and stadium-style security checkpoints," said Campbell. "No outside food or drinks are allowed."

Colts City opens one hour before every practice and offers kids a chance to run drills, enjoy football-themed activities and meet their favorite mascots and cheerleaders.

With a full lineup of events and an exciting season ahead, the Colts are inviting fans of all ages to be part of the action.

To download your free ticket and view the full training camp schedule, click HERE.