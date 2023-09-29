Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Colts unveil new 'Blue's Club' for young fans

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (12).png
Blue's Club
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (12).png
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 11:58:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis colts are working on getting their young fans more involved.

Today, the team unveiled their new "Blue's club." The program is for kids between the ages of four and 17 and hosted by the colts mascot, "Blue".

Blue's club offers a free membership option, which includes a digital welcome letter from Blue, opportunities for special events and printable activities.
     
This comes ahead of the team's family day game at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

For a one time $59 fee, young fans can be Blue+ level members with access to all blue level benefits including discounted tickets to home games, discounts at the Colts Pro Shop and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW