Colts unveil new 'Blue's Club' for young fans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis colts are working on getting their young fans more involved.

Today, the team unveiled their new "Blue's club." The program is for kids between the ages of four and 17 and hosted by the colts mascot, "Blue".

Blue's club offers a free membership option, which includes a digital welcome letter from Blue, opportunities for special events and printable activities.



This comes ahead of the team's family day game at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

For a one time $59 fee, young fans can be Blue+ level members with access to all blue level benefits including discounted tickets to home games, discounts at the Colts Pro Shop and more.

For more information, click here.