Colts will play in the NFL's first regular-season game in Berlin

The Indianapolis Colts will play in the first regular-season game in Berlin.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2025 Berlin game will be played at Olympic Stadium. The Colts’ opponent and date of game will be announced later.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in 2022 in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany.

The NFL played five American Bowl games at Olympic Stadium between 1990 and 1994, and it also was home to NFL Europe’s Berlin Thunder from 2003-07.

“Germany is an important market for the NFL, with continued growth in fandom and passion for the game,” NFL Germany general manager Alexander Steinforth said in a statement. “After four successful international games in-market across Munich and Frankfurt, we’re thrilled to have the Colts as the designated team for our first-ever regular season game in Berlin in 2025 — a city that holds so much football history and is a true testament to the international expansion and growth of the league.”

The league announced Berlin as a host city in December.

“The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world’s most historic cities,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “The NFL has become a global brand, and we’re looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts Nation’s footprint around the world. This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers and fans this season and in the future.”

The NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally in 2025. Two games will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one game in Madrid at the Bernabéu Stadium. The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns are the designated teams for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium in London for a “home” game. So far, 55 regular-season NFL games have been played around the world throughout the league’s history, with London, Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto all hosting games.

The Colts have played in two regular-season games internationally, including London (one) and Frankfurt (one).

