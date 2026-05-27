Daniel Jones shares injury update, confident he’ll be back Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Six months after tearing his Achilles tendon during Week 14 of last season, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is working back to full strength as he begins offseason OTAs.

Week 1 of the Colts' season begins in under four months, and Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Jones is "on schedule" to make a full recovery before September 13th's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

"It's awesome to see him out here with the guys," Steichen said. "He's working his tail off every day, rehabbing like crazy. I mean, he lives in this building. It's good to see him out here doing individual work with the guys, being around the guys, getting the walk-through reps. That parts been really good."

"Right now, he’s on schedule," Steichen said. "He’s doing everything he can in his power. I mean, he’s here all day, every day rehabbing – to see him out here throwing, dropping back, going through individual drills, all that stuff has been really good."

As the Colts continue through the heart of the offseason, Jones said he's continued to improve in his rehab journey, and he's begun ramping up his mobility.

"It's been a good process so far, I'm six months into it, feeling good," Jones said. "I've been here working hard with our trainers, strength staff here, and it's going well. It's good to be back and just be around, be with the guys, be out on the field. Obviously not doing everything yet, but just being out here has been fun."

"There’s definitely still work to be done and progress to be made," Jones said. "I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder, and progress kind of according to the program, but it’s been good. I think we’ve hit all of our marks so far, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Jones was asked if he expects to be back and ready to play by Week 1.

"Absolutely," Jones said.

To Coach Steichen, the way Jones has attacked his rehab process has come as no surprise. At Tuesday's practice, Steichen spoke highly of the way Jones continues to work every day to get his body back to 100%.

"I'm actually not surprised, just because of the way he [Jones] works," Steichen said. "When you rehab like he rehabs and put in the work that he [Jones] does, it's pretty impressive. People talk about injuries and what's the fastest way to recover, and it's by doing the rehab process. He's relentless at that, and he's done a heck of a job at it."

The Colts Organized Team Activities began today at the Colts training facility.