Daniel Jones throws for 2 touchdowns as the Colts rally past the Cardinals for a 31-27 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran 1 yard for the go-ahead score with 4:32 left, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 31-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Jones finished 22 of 30 for 212 yards with one interception. He also ran for a score. Taylor had 21 carries for 123 yards, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Indy (5-1) remained perfect at home by winning its sixth straight over the past two seasons at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Arizona (2-4) lost its fourth straight, blowing a fourth-quarter lead for the second consecutive week. This time, they had a chance to rally after driving to the Indianapolis 9-yard line with just over one minute to go, but the Colts forced a turnover on downs — despite Trey McBride's contention he was held in the end zone on the fourth-down play.

Taylor's first-down run on the ensuing possession sealed the win.

Jacoby Brissett replaced the injured Kyler Murray against one of his former teams. He was 27 of 44 for 320 yards and two TDs with one interception. McBride had a season-high eight receptions for 72 yards and a score.

It was a frenzied final two quarters as the offenses traded jabs against defenses that couldn't get stops.

Arizona took a 17-14 lead on McBride's 1-yard TD reception. Indy answered with a tying 45-yard field goal, and then Brissett found Greg Dortch for a 12-yard TD pass and a 24-17 lead.

Indy tied it again on Jones' 5-yard TD pass to Josh Downs in the back of the end zone early in the fourth. After Arizona regained the lead with a 44-yard field goal, Taylor found the running lane to his left for the decisive score.

Injury report

Cardinals: Murray (foot) missed his first game since 2023, and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left after his head bounced hard off the turf in the second quarter, putting him in the concussion protocol. The scariest moment came when TE Travis Vokolek (neck) was placed on a backboard and taken off the field on a golf cart following a first-quarter collision on a kickoff return. Fox Sports reported Vokolek was alert and able to move his extremities. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson hurt his lower right leg in a collision with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gather late in the game.

Colts: Indy ruled out two players — starting CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles tendon) and backup RB Tyler Goodson (groin) — on Friday, and then lost starting CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) and backup QB Anthony Richardson (eye) because of injuries suffered in pregame warmups. Ward collided with TE Drew Ogletree. Richardson has a fractured orbital bone.