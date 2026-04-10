ESPN: Colts and Kenny Moore II agree to seek trade

NDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II are ready to part ways.

The Colts and Moore have “mutually agreed” to seek a trade, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said Friday morning on X.

Moore, 30, is entering the third and final year of a $30 million contract extension.

In nine seasons with Indianapolis, he recorded 649 tackles and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

Moore started seven of 14 games for the Colts in 2025, finishing with 55 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 sacks, and one interception for 32 yards and one touchdown. His 715 snaps ranked 55th among all cornerbacks.