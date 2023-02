JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sources tell ESPN that the Indianapolis Colts are planning to name Jim Bob Cooter as the team's next offensive coordinator.

In recent years Cooter has served in a variety of roles with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, Cooter was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN reports Cooter began his NFL coaching career with the Colts, serving as an offensive assistant from 2009 to 2011