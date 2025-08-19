Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ESPN: Colts name Daniel Jones starting quarterback for season opener

AJ Mast/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones throws before an preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have announced that Daniel Jones will be their starting quarterback for the regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins on September 7. This news comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The decision follows a preseason where rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson showed both promise and inconsistency.

In a recent game against the Green Bay Packers, Richardson played well at times, leading the Colts to their only touchdown of the game.

He completed 6 of 11 passes for 73 yards and avoided turnovers, but he also struggled with some mistakes. The Colts lost the game 23-19.

Head Coach Shane Steichen said he was close to making a decision, stating, “I’d like to have a decision here shortly. I’m very close.”

With Jones performing well in his limited time on the field, completing 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards during his first two series, the Colts have opted for the veteran to lead them into the season.

