ESPN: Indianapolis Colts hiring Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have hired a new defensive coordinator, sources with ESPN say.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Colts have hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator.

Anarumo was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 but the team parted ways with him at the end of the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Colts needed a defensive coordinator after letting Gus Bradley go in January.

The team has not yet confirmed the new hire.

