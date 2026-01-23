FBI investigating death of Colts owner Jim Irsay, Washington Post reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is investigating the death of late Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to a Washington Post report.

The Post reviewed a federal grand jury subpoena and spoke with two people with knowledge of the investigation. It found that the FBI is seeking information relating to Irsay's death, his "substance use" and his "relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian," a prominent addiction specialist based in California.

The Post reports federal agents visited Indianapolis for several days this month.

According to two people with knowledge of the investigation, the agency interviewed multiple people who were close to Irsay over the final years of his life.

In a phone interview with the Post on Thursday, Colts Chief Legal Officer Dan Emerson said the team is aware of the investigation, but has not been contacted by the FBI.

“I do understand that there have been some subpoenas provided, but not to me, the Colts or any of our current employees,” Emerson told the Post.

Irsay died at the age of 65 while vacationing in California back in May 2025.

