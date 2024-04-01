Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dead at 35: Multiple reports

Vontae Davis
Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) gives his gloves to a fan after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis is listed as week to week after coach Chuck Pagano said he was diagnosed with a “pretty significant” groin injury, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney, File)
Vontae Davis
Vontae Davis
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:17:52-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to multiple reports out of Miami, Florida, former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis has died.

As a Colt, Davis was a two-time Pro Bowler. After playing for the Colts from 2012-17, Davis played for the Bills in 2018 before retiring in the middle of a game that season.

He was 35.

Colts owner Jim Irsay sent a post on X after learning of the news.

Davis' former teammates Pat McAfee and Darius Butler also shared the news on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!