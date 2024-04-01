Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dead at 35: Multiple reports

INDIANAPOLIS — According to multiple reports out of Miami, Florida, former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis has died.

As a Colt, Davis was a two-time Pro Bowler. After playing for the Colts from 2012-17, Davis played for the Bills in 2018 before retiring in the middle of a game that season.

He was 35.

Colts owner Jim Irsay sent a post on X after learning of the news.

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family.🙏 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 1, 2024

Davis' former teammates Pat McAfee and Darius Butler also shared the news on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon.