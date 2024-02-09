Former Colts DE Dwight Freeney inducted in Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is an inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The 2024 class was announced on Thursday night during the NFL Honors Awards ceremony. It was Freeney’s second year of eligibility.

“Dwight built himself into one of the game’s most feared pass rushers with his trademark spin move,” Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay said. “He provided Colts fans with many thrilling moments as one of pro football’s all-time greats, and he truly deserves this honor.”

Freeney was selected 11th overall by the Colts in 2002. He played in Indianapolis for 11 seasons and was a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI victory.

Freeney retired from the NFL as an Indianapolis Colt in 2018 and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2019.

During his 16-year career, he totaled 341 tackles, 125.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, 47 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Freeney ranks 18th in NFL history in sacks and fifth in forced fumbles since 1994. He is tied for sixth in league history in career postseason sacks. He ranks second in Colts history in career sacks.

Andre Johnson, who played for the Colts in 2015, was also elected to the Hall of Fame.

The rest of the Class of 2024 inductees include Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis.