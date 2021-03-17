Menu

Former Colts QB Jacoby Brissett agrees to 1-year deal to be Dolphins backup

AJ Mast/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 11:24 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:24:20-04

MIAMI (AP) — Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he'll replace Ryan Fitzpatrick as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick agreed this week to sign with the Washington Football Team after two seasons in Miami.

Brissett is a five-year veteran and South Florida native. He was the backup for the Colts last year. He went 7-8 as a starter with them in 2019.

Miami also agreed to terms with running back Malcolm Brown, a six-year veteran who rushed for a career-high 419 yards as a reserve with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

