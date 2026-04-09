Frank Reich to present Jonathan Taylor with Call to Courage Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Colts head coach Frank Reich is set to present the 2026 Call to Courage Award to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Reich presents the Call to Courage Award every year to an NFL player that has shown outstanding character, commitment, and leadership, both on and off the field.

The award will be presented at the 22nd Annual Call to Courage Awards Breakfast in Buffalo. The event is sponsored by the Buffalo Pro Ministry of Athletes in Action and is scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

Taylor is the second Colts player to win the award, joining former Colts center Jeff Saturday in 2012.

Reich will host the event, which is his way of thanking Western New York for their support during his time with the Buffalo Bills. Reich played quarterback for the Bills for nine seasons.

Reich was the Colts head coach for five years. He had a 40-33-1 record in his time in Indianapolis.

Taylor has been with the Colts for all six seasons of his career. He rushed for 1,585 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns in 2025.

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