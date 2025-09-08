Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Greenfield corn maze honors late Colts owner Jim Irsay

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Lark Ranch in Greenfield is paying tribute to late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay with a special corn maze this fall season.

The ranch partnered with the Indianapolis Colts and Precision Mazes to create the tribute maze honoring Irsay, who died earlier this year.

"This season, our Greenfield corn maze holds a special place in our hearts — and in the hearts of Hoosiers across the city of Indianapolis," Lark Ranch said in a social media post.

The ranch said the maze honors Irsay's leadership with the Colts and his charitable contributions to the community.

Lark Ranch operates a pumpkin patch and corn maze near Indianapolis. The tribute maze is part of what the ranch calls "THE ULTIMATE FALL EXPERIENCE this season."

