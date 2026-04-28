Greenwood’s Caden Curry drafted by his hometown team

INDIANAPOLIS — Greenwood, Indiana, native and Center Grove high school graduate Caden Curry was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Curry grew up 30 minutes away from downtown and he couldn’t be more excited to play for his hometown team.

“I feel like this is just the next step in my career and I can’t wait to do the most with it,” Curry said. “I just can’t wait to be able to do it in the city I grew up in and just to be able to do it for all the people around me that always believed in me.”

Curry won back-to-back state championships at Center Grove in 2020 and 2021 and helped Center Grove to a 28-0 record over his last two seasons. The four-star recruit then committed to play at Ohio State where he won the 2024 national championship.

Curry grew up watching Colts legend edge rushers Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. He said growing up and watching those two players made him want to start playing at defensive end.

“I was a Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis growing up,” Curry said. “That’s the two defensive ends that got me to want to play this position. It’s been honestly a surreal moment to be able to learn from those guys and watch those guys growing up and now be able to play in the same shoes that they were in. It’s honestly just a dream come true.”

Curry had a career year in his final season at Ohio State. The 6-foot-three and 260 pound defensive end recorded 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles-for-loss, 66 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Following a standout season where he led Ohio State in both sacks and tackles-for-loss, Curry earned First-Team All-Big Ten and First-Team All-American honors.

Curry was selected No. 214 overall.