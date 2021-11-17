Watch
How to watch the Indianapolis Colts on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

AP Photos
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with teammates including Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21), left, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 17, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will make their debut on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” Wednesday night.

The first episode of the documentary series produced by the NFL and HBO will air at 10 p.m. and be shown each week through the end of the Colts’ season.

People can watch with an HBO subscription or stream online with HBO Max. A subscription to HBO Max starts at $9.99 with ads or $14.99 without ads.

Hulu subscribers can get a free one-week HBO Max trial before being charged the monthly rate.

Hard Knocks, which is in its 16th season and debuted in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens, typically provides a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team during the preseason.

However, the Colts are the first team to give fans a look at its regular season journey.

The Colts began the season 0-3, but have fought their way back to 5-5, led by a standout season from running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor leads the NFL with 937 rushing yards through Week 10.

